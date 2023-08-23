1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is commanding the war against the Khawarij al-Shabab, held meetings with army officers and traditional elders.

2- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, attended a town hall meeting in the city of Dhusamareb where the Somali people asked direct questions about the war against the Kharijites Al Shabab and the government’s plan after the liberation of the country.

3- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has appointed Mr. Abdihakim Mohamed Yusuf as the new Chief of Staff of the Presidency.

4- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, held a farewell meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union Mrs. Tinna Intelman in the city of Dhusamareeb, who has completed her diplomatic mission in the country.

5- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre presided over a meeting to discuss the acceleration of security in Mogadishu.

6- The Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, received the Ministers of Information of the Federal and Federal Member States Governments and brought closer, and welcomed the adoption of the National Communication Strategy which was agreed upon by these institutions.

7- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has instructed the Cabinet members and all government agencies to play a role in the fight against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

8- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre chaired Somalia’s consultation meeting on preparations for the World Climate Change Conference (COP 28), which was attended by 12 Ministries as part of the national plan to control and deal with the effects of climate change.

9- The Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, inaugurated the revision of the National Development Plan in Mogadishu.

10- The Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, has inaugurated the headquarters of the National Disaster Management Agency.

11- Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama has instructed the government agencies and their employees to participate verbally and physically in the fight against the Khawarij Al Shabab.

12- The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Maallim Mohamud, has hailed the significant military gains made by the Somali National Forces in the war against Al Shabab.

13- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Mr. Daud Aweis Jama has launched the National Communication Strategy adopted by the FGS and the Federal Member States.

14- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Mr. Daud Aweis Jama has announced that on the 1st of September, the Literary Competition of the Apply Your Artistic Talent program will be officially launched, in which young people will compete.

15- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia Mr. Abshir Omar Jama closed the training for 106 diplomats who were studying at the Institute of Diplomacy and National Etiquette.

16- The Minister of Education and Heritage of Somalia Mr. Farah Sheikh Abdiqadir met in Cairo with the Minister of Higher Education and Research of Egypt, Dr. Ayman Ashur.

17- The Minister of Education and Heritage of Somalia Mr. Farah Sheikh Abdulqadir met with the head of Al Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb.

18- The Ministry of Defense said that 30 members of Kharijites Al Shabab have been in an operation in Galgaduud conducted by the Somali National Army.

19- The Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs, Mr. Sheikh Mukhtar Robow Abu-Mansoor, said that the ministry and the scholars are working together to strengthen the ideological war against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

20- The Somali National Army has captured Wabxo area of Galgaduud region from the Kharijites Al Shabab.

21- The Somali National Army have cleared the jungles between Galmudug and HirShabelle where the Kharijites Al Shabab used as hideouts.

22- The Commander of the Armed Forces, Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin, said that the country has entered into the last stage of the war against the terrorists Al Shabab.

23- The people of Cabudwaq District of Galmudug have joined the military campaign against Al Shabab remnants in central Somalia.

24- The people of Bacaad Weyne village in Southern Mudug have joined the military campaign against Al Shabab remnants in central Somalia.

25- The Minister of Civil Aviation of Somalia Mrs. Farowsa Osman Igal met with the senior leaders of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Nairobi.

26- The Commander of the Armed Forces General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin visited Galcad District in Galgadud region.

27- The National Army destroyed the Kharijites Al Shabab positions in the jungle under Run-Nirgood and Galcad.

28- The Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Somalia Mr. Osman Libah Ibrahim has today launched the registration of temporary workers of the government.

29- The National Center for the Prevention and Combating of Extremist Ideologies called on members of the Kharijites Al Shabab to surrender to the government.

30- The Somali National Army has killed 5 members of Khatrijites Al Shabab in Galmudug State.

31- The Somali National Army have killed 18 members of Al Shabab terrorist in Buqda-Aqable area of Hiran region, and caused more damages to the terrorists.

32- People in Cadaado District of Galmudug have staged demonstration in support of the war against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

33- People in Baxdo village of Galmudug have staged demonstration in support of the war against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

34- The Ministry of Education and Heritage has introduced a new plan that obligates students joining universities to take one year of foundation program.

35- The Somali National Army has killed more than 20 conspirators of the Kharijites al-Shabab in the Ali Fuuto locality in Lower Shabelle region.