1. The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held a special meeting in Istanbul, and discussed the relationship and the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.

2. The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, attended the meeting of the European Union and developing countries in Brussels, Belgium, and gave a speech on the recovery stage of Somalia.

3. President of Somalia Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with the President of the Council of the European Union Mr. Charles Michel in Brussels.

4. The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has appointed Mr. Ali Jeyte Osman as the focal point of the civil defence forces in Somalia.

5. Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre said that the Hamas movement is not a terrorist organization, but an organization that fights for freedom of the Palestinian people.

6. Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre, has attended the closing ceremony of the conference on the promotion of production in the country, and said that the FGS is committed to encouraging and revitalizing the infrastructure that was the backbone of agriculture, livestock, fishing and energy.

7. The Somali Council of Ministers has approved the government budget for the year 2024, which exceeds one billion dollars.

8. Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre said that the attack by the Kharijites Al Shabab on Education on the 29th of October last year, prompted the government to give immediate responses, including the ongoing military operations against the enemy in the country.

9. Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre received the officials of Zirat Katilim Bank from Turkey, which recently opened a new branch in Mogadishu.

10. Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre attended the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey.

11. Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has appointed the Somali Modernization and Transformation Council, which is aimed at building and fostering change that will lead to sustainable development, and will be the basis for a stable, efficient administration, and financial stability in Somalia.

12. Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre received the Malaysian Ambassador to East Africa. Ruzaimi Muhammad and they discussed the strengthening of relations and cooperation between the two countries.

13. The Somali National Army with the help of the people have once again registered more victories against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

14. The European Union has announced a financial plan to support the Federal Government of Somalia, which amounts to 89 million Euros.

15. The Cabinet of the Federal Government of Somalia has donated their salaries of this month to the fight against the Kharijites Al Shabab in some parts of the country.

16. The President of the South West Region, Mr. Abdazis Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, accompanied by the Minister of Defense of the Federal Government, Abdulqadir Mohamed Jama, have spoken to the community in Dinsoor and explained the national plan of the war against the Khawarij.

17. The Minister of Interior of the Federal Government of Somalia Ahmed Moalim Fiqi has called for an immediate end to the renewed clan clashes in the regions of Middle Shabelle, Hiran, Galgudud and Mudug.

18. FGS ministers and other officials participated in the opening of the new branch of International Bank Ziraat Katılım in Somalia. This Turkish bank is the first of its kind to open in the country in more than 50 years.

19. Somalia’s Minister of Finance Mr. Bihi Iman Ige held a meeting with some ambassadors and representatives of donor countries in Nairobi.

20. Somalia’s Minister of Finance Mr. Bihi Iman Ige has launched the Public Resources Management Development Project in Mogadishu funded by the World Bank.

21. Government officials have participated in a large demonstration to commemorate the brutal bombing of 29-October 2022 in Mogadishu by Khawarij Al Shabab, in which more than 100 people died.

22. The Federal Government of Somalia has announced that it will hire 3,000 teachers to strengthen the education services in the country.

23. The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Somalia Mr. Daud Aweys Jama participated in Rome, Italy where a cooperation agreement was signed between the Somali News Agency SONNA and the Italian News Agency ANSA.

24. Minister of Petroleum and Minerals of Somalia Mr. Dr. Abdirisaq Omar Mohamed received the Deputy Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations in Somalia and the Coordinator of Humanitarian Aid, George Conway.

25. The Minister of Youth and Sports of Somalia, Mr. Mohamed Barre Mohamud, has appointed the organizing committee for regional games for the year 2023-2024.

26. The Accountant General of the Government, Mr. Abdirahman Mohamed Anas, presented to the Council of Ministers the report of the financial year 2022, which is of special importance for the country and the country’s economic system.

27. The focal point in the President of Somalia for the affairs of the local civilian forces, Mr. Ali Jeyte, called on the Somali people to prepare for the acceleration of the war against the Kharijitesl Al Shabab.

28. The Commander of the Somali National Army General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin had a meeting with the Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Somalia A.I Shane Dixon, as they discussed increasing the support of the Somali army.

29. The Minister of State for Internal Security, Mr. Mohamed Ali Hagaa, chaired the meeting to strengthen the security of the capital.

30. The Danab commandos in Kismayo have captured Abshir Mawlid Ahmed from Al Shabab terror group who attacked a military post with a hand grenade.