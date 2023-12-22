1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, attended the funeral prayer for the late Khadija Mohamed Diriye, who was the Minister of Women and Human Rights.

5- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, attended the prayer ceremony of the King of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah, who died recently.

6- President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud signed the treaty to join the East African Economic Cooperation (EAC) in Entebbe, Uganda, which was the completion of Somalia’s membership in the EAC.

7- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud congratulated the Somali Police Force celebrating its 80th anniversary and called on them to redouble their duties to ensure national security.

8- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, congratulated the Somali National Army for taking full responsibility for the security of the Presidency.

9- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre inaugurated in Djibouti the annual conference of the Heritage Institute, which is focused on developing a culture of peace in the Horn of Africa.

10- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre held talks with the President of the Republic of Djibouti, Mr. Ismail Omar Guelle in Djibouti.

11- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre held a meeting with the Prime Minister the Republic of Djibouti, Mr. Abdulkadir Kamil Mohamed

12- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, participated in a meeting to present the plan for dialogue and the prevention of poverty in its various sectors.

13- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, said that the government of Somalia is encouraging domestic and international investment, in order to promote the economic growth of the country.

14- The Somali National Army, with the help of the American forces, carried out an attack in the Jilib district of the Middle Jubba region, and killed one of the senior leaders of the Khawarij al-Shabab, whose name is Maalim Ayman.

15- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia Mr. Abshir Omar Jama has resigned from his position, in order to participate in the presidential race of the Puntland State.

16- The Commander of the Somali National Army Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin had a meeting with his Saudi Arabian counterpart General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili in Riyadh.

17- The Commander of the Land Forces, General Dayah Abdi Abdulle, together with the Governor of Mudug Region, visited the Shabellow area and the rural areas under it, which were among the areas recently liberated from the Khawarij Al Shabab.

18- The Armed Forces Court sentenced Abdiqani Adan Ali (Cilmi) and Ahmed Ali Diriye (Macalim Ahmed) to 8 years in prison for being part of the Daesh militia.

19- The Ministry of Communications and Technology of the Federal Government of Somalia held a consultation meeting in Mogadishu on the policy of using modern technology (Digital Inclusion).

20- The Somali National Army and the local heroes have carried out operations to eliminate the Kharijites Al Shabab militants in areas under Mudug and Middle Shabelle regions.

21- The forces of the National Army have expelled the Khawarij al-Shabab from Mesagawa and El Dheer in Galmudug State.

22- Ahmed Mursal Mohamed, who was known among the Kharijites Al Shabab as (Qulaan) and was in charge of the intelligence, has surrendered to the National Security and Intelligence Agency (NISA) in Bakool Region.