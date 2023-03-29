1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, made a historic visit to the city of Aden Yabal, one of the areas liberated from Al Shabab.

2- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said that the government will provide the basic services needed by the people in the areas liberated from the Kharijites Al Shabab.

3- The Somali government has re-opened the General Hospital of Aden Yabal District in HirShabelle State.

4- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre meets national and Banadir security agencies to discuss the security of the capital, Mogadishu.

5- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has unveiled the interconnection service of six mobile phone operators, marking a significant milestone for the country’s telecom industry.

6- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre, has laid the foundation stone for the Flour Factory owned by Somali businessmen.

7- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamsza Abdi Barre, has closed the football tournament of Mogadishu districts.

8- Turkey donates military vehicles to Somali National Army unit of Gorgor.

9- The Office of the National Security Advisor of Villa Somalia chaired an annual conference on arms and ammunition management, which focused on the plan to lift the arms embargo on Somalia.

10- Ministerial committee presents a report to the cabinet on how to resolve misunderstanding between rickshaw drivers and security forces in Mogadishu.

11- The Somali National Army and Jubaland forces killed several Kharijites Al Shabab in Lower Juba Region and captured a terrorist leader.

12- One of the Kharijites Al Shabab leader by the name Dhurre Yusuf Garow (Hilal) has surrendered to the Somali National Army in Baidoa.

13- The Minister of the Interior has said that people in the areas liberated from Al Shabab will this year break their fast peacefully with freedom.

14- The Governor of Banadir Region and the Mayor of Mogadishu Mr. Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madale) said that an operation to fight against narcotics will be launched in the capital.

15- The Puntland State of Somalia has executed 10 members of the Kharijites Al Shabab who were found guilty for killing innocent people in Galkayo town.

16- Somalia has signed the international law against illegal fishing.

17- The launch conference of the Somalia Economic Outlook Report has been held in Mogadishu.

