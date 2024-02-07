1- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said that Ethiopia’s violation of the Somali Sea is unacceptable and that Somalia is not ready for dialogue until the Addis Ababa withdraws from the illegal agreement it entered into with the Somaliland region of Somalia.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has presented the football team of Galmudug State with the trophy of the Federal Member States tournament which was recently concluded in Mogadishu.

3- The Speaker of the People’s Assembly of the Federal Parliament of Somalia Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur (Madobe) has held a meeting with the Commanders of the armed forces, discussing the fight against the terrorists and the prevention of organized crime against civilians.

4- The Acting Prime Minister of Somalia Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama has chaired the weekly cabinet meeting which discussed security issues, the plan to fight the Khawarij and the fruition of the inclusive policy.

5- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, met in Mogadishu with the Vice President of the World Bank in charge of Human Resources Development, Mrs. Mamta Murithi.

6- The Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, has opened the inclusive politics process meeting between the Federal Republic of Somalia and the international partners of Somalia.

7- Acting Minister of National Security Mr. Mohamed Ali Hagaa said that the Somali government will never accept the violation of Somalia’s sovereignty by Ethiopia.

8- A series of meetings against Ethiopia’s violation of Somalia’s sovereignty are still going on inside and outside the country.

9- The Somali community in Britain held a protest in London against Ethiopia’s violation of Somalia’s sovereignty.

10- The Minister of Internal Affairs of Somalia, Mr. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, opened a meeting in Mogadishu on the consultation, design and revision of the Wadajir National Framework for Local Governments.a

11- The Minister of Finance of Somalia Mr. Bihi Iman Ige and the ministers of finance of the Federal Member States held a crucial meeting, where they discussed the national tasks ahead.

12- The Minister of Defense of Somalia, Mr. Abduqadir Mohamed Nur, participated in the meeting of defense ministers of the countries that are members of the Military Coalition to Combat Terrorism in the Islamic Countries (IMCTC) in of Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

13- The Minister of Internal Affairs of Somalia, Mr. Ahmed Macalin Fiqi, has presented the bill of the national registration of people to the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia.

14- The Committee on National Resources, Economic Infrastructure and Transport of the Upper House of the Federal Parliament, has called the Minister of Livestock, Plantation and Pasture of Somalia Mr. Hassan Hussein Mohamed (Eelay) for a meeting.

15- The security forces have arrested Sayid Ali Macalin who is accused of killing his wife in Mogadishu by setting fire on her.

16- The Commander of the Somali National Army Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin Addow met with the Ugandan Military Commander General Wilson Mbadi in Kampala.

17- Security Forces and National Intelligence NISA have arrested Muhiyedin Abdisalan Mohamud (Daqare), a member of the Kharijites Al Shabab, and a close aide of the leader of Al Shabab, Ahmed Diriye.

18- A joint operation by the Somali National Army and international friends that took place in the Jajar and Garab La’ areas of the Galgaduud region destroyed a facility where the Kharijites Al Shabab used to store weapons.

19- The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in Somalia has banned the use of plastic bags in the country, which pose risks to the environment.

20- The Chairman of the Somalia Disaster Management Authority, Mr. Mohamud Macallin Abdulle, and the Deputy United Nations Representative for Somalia, George Conway jointly chaired a meeting to focus on the impact of the El Nino disaster.

21- The Chairperson of the National Agency for Refugees and Displaced Persons, Mrs. Safiyo Hassan Mohamed, participated in an international conference in Nairobi on the development of the investment environment and the strengthening of the economy of the returning refugees.

22- The Chancellor of the National University met with the Italian ambassador to Somalia, and discussed cooperation between educational institutions of the two countries.

23- The security forces have arrested Mohamed Abdullahi Haji Ali aka (Jawari) who is accused of being part of the espionage unit of the Kharijites Al Shabab militia.

24- The Somali National Army has conducted military operations to chase the Kharijites Al Shabab militants in areas of HirShabelle State.

25- The chairman of the International Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Ali Muhyiddin Al-Qaradaghi, has made an official visit to Mogadishu and is holding meetings with the authorities and religious scholars.

26- The Court of Appeal is once again hearing cases related to corruption against suspects who worked for the government.

27- The Somali National Army has carried out a military operation against the Kharijites Al Shabab in areas in the east of Galgaduud region.

28- The Somali Police has once again reiterated that the Fire Department and the Police Headquarters in the Say-Biyano area of Mogadishu should be vacated as soon as possible.