1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, received the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, in Mogadishu and discussed the strengthening of relations and cooperation between the two countries.

2- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee attended an event where the two countries of Somalia and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen the capacity of the Somali National Army.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced he will travel to Addis Ababa to attend the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, saying that the meeting is important for Somalia to once again demonstrate the preservation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, after Ethiopia signed an illegal agreement with Somaliland region of Somalia.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a meeting in Kismayo about operations against Al Shabab and the general situation in the country with the President of Jubbaland State, Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Ahmed Madobe).

5- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has visited some commercial markets in Mogadishu and spoke to the citizens.

6- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has condoled with the government and the people of the United Arab Emirates over the death of Emirate officials who were killed in a terrorist attack in Mogadishu.

7- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has ordered an investigation into the terrorist attack that killed officials from the United Arab Emirates and Somalis at the General Gordan camp in Mogadishu.

8- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Mogadishu, offering his condolences to Ambassador Ahmed Juma Al-Rumeysi.

9- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a consultation meeting with Somali Islamic scholars in Mogadishu, briefing them about the importance of liberating the country from Al Shabaab terrorists, strengthening the unity and stability of the country.

10- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with the female MPs in both houses of the Federal Parliament of Somalia.

11- The Federal Parliament of Somalia has begun debating the revision and amendment of four chapters of the Provisional Constitution of Somalia.

12- Members of the House of the People of the Federal Republic of Somalia have ratified approved The Treaty of Accession forSomalia to join the East African Community (EAC).

13- The Acting Prime Minister of Somalia Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama presided over a meeting on strengthening the cooperative relationship between the Federal Government of Somalia and the Somali community, which was attended by various government agencies.

14- The Somali Cabinet has endorsed 10 new ambassadors who will represent the country in overseas.

15- The Minister of Defense of Somalia Mr. Abdulqadir Mohamed Nur has condoled the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the deaths of the UAE officers killed in the terrorist attack that took place at the General Gordan camp in Mogadishu.

16- The Minister of Defense of Somalia Mr. Abdiqadir Mohamed Nur and the Minister of Defense of Turkey Yaşar Güler signed an agreement in Ankara to strengthen cooperation in the field of security and defense of the two countries.

17- Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni met with the Somali National Army Commander Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin Addow in Entebbe.

18- The Minister of Interior, Federal and Reconciliation of Somalia, Mr. Ahmed Macallin Fiqi, received in Mogadishu MPs from both houses of the Federal Parliament of Somalia and politicians from Awdal Region.

19- Somalia’s Minister of Finance, Mr. Bihi Iman Cige, attended the annual meeting of the Arab Financial Institutions in the United Arab Emirates.

20- Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Ali Mohamed Omar (Ali Balcad), received a copy of the diplomatic credentials from the new Kenyan Ambassador to Somalia, Mr. Cyprian Kupay Iringo.

21- The Ministry of Health of Somalia handed over ambulances to the National Custodial Corps and the Administration of Banadir Region.

22- The Minister of Youth of Somalia, Mr. Mohamed Barre has attended the Arab Youth Ministers Conference in Dubai.

23- Somalia’s Minister of Health Dr. Ali Haji Adan handed over the ambulances to the Ministries of Health of Hirshabelle and Jubbaland States.

24- The Minister of Interior, Federal and Reconciliation of Somalia, Mr. Ahmed Macalin Fiqi, held a meeting with the officials of the Independent Commission for National Elections.

25- The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs has announced the price that Somali pilgrims (hajj) will pay for this year 2024 which will be $4,430 US dollars.

26- The Somali National Army has carried out a military operation in the west of Kismayo city, where they killed 27 members of the Kharijites Al Shabab.

27- The Somali National Army has killed five members of the Kharijites Al Shabab who were gathering in the areas of Garas, El Mareer and Kurto in the Bay region.

28- Somali National Forces and civilian defence forces have conducted an operation in El Dheer District of Galgaduud Region and captured Mowlid Ali Dhuxulow who was a member of Kharijitesl Al Shabab.

29- The Head of the Disaster Management Agency Mohamud Moalim has received humanitarian aid from the Turkish Embassy in Somalia.