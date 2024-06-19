1- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara and discussed strengthening relations and cooperation between the two countries.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud attended an international conference in Switzerland to discuss the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

3- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has congratulated the Somali people and Muslims around the world on Eid al-Adha.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has issued a decree to establish new crucial departments that will be under the Somali National Army.

5- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre has observed the Eid al-Adha prayers with hundreds of Somalis at the Isbahaysiga Mosque in Mogadishu.

6- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre joined the residents of Darussalam district in to celebrate Eid al-Adha.

7- The Speaker of the House of the People of Somalia Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noor Madobe, led the people of Mogadishu to pray for Eid al-Adha at the Isbahysiga Islamic Mosque in Mogadishu.

8- The Minister of Transport and Aviation of Somalia, Fardowsa Osman Igal, held a virtual meeting with Jean Todt, the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General for Road Safety.

9- The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Honorable Daud Aweis Jama has closed a two-day training session on Media Strategy to prevent fake news and misinformation held in Mogadishu.

10- The Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs of Somalia Mr. Mukhtar Robow Ali says that the government has provided health services to Somali pilgrims who have recently completed the Hajj.

11- The Minister of National Security Mr. Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartag) has met Raisedon Zenenga, the Deputy Special Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Somalia and other officials.

12- The Commander of the Somali National Army Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin held a meeting with the leadership of the National Army, discussing the acceleration of the war against the Kharijites Al Shabab.

13- The President of Galmudug State, Mr. Ahmed Abdi Kariye, went on a peace-seeking trip to areas in the north of Galgaduud region where there have been recent tribal wars in which many people have been killed.

14- About 30 members of the Kharijites Al Shabab were killed in a joint operation by the National Army and international friends in Galgaduud region.

15- Longtime member of Kharijites Al Shabab, Ali Hassan Ali (Ali Dheere) and Mohamed Abdullahi Ali have surrendered to Somali National Army in Bay Region.

16- . The manager of the Somali Civil Aviation Authority, Ahmed Macalin Hassan, has announced that plans are underway to build a new airport in Mogadishu.

17- The National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) has sent vehicles carrying relief supplies to Ruun-Nirgood district in the Middle Shabelle region.

18- The Director General of the Immigration Agency, Mr. Ahmed Said Mohamed, unveiled a strategic plan for the Agency to implement in the next 5 years.

19- Four members from the Kharijites Al Shabab in Bulo-Haji area in Lower Jubba region have surrendered to the Somali National Army and Jubbaland forces.