The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, received on Wednesday in his office at the ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of the Republic of Ireland to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Ms. Caitríona Ingoldsby.

Minister Ahmed Fiqi congratulated the newly appointed Irish ambassador, Caitríona Ingoldsby, expressing his hopes for her success in her designated tasks and emphasizing the need to build upon and strengthen the diplomatic relations between the two countries, fostering deeper collaboration in various spheres.