1- President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held talks in Mogadishu with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. The President briefed the SG on the progress made in the war against the Kharijites Al Shabab, the general situation in the country and the challenges.

2- The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, visited Baidoa in South West State where he met people who were displaced due to the problems of Kharijites Al-Shabab and the droughts.

3- The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who has completed a two-day visit to Somalia, has called on the international community to support Somalia, as the country gears towards progress and stabilization.

4- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met this week in Mogadishu with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto.

5- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, visited the Hiil Weyne Somali National Army camp in Balcad, where there are thousands of soldiers who will participate in the security operations of the capital ,Mogadishu.

6- The Cabinet has passed a law to control carrying weapons in the streets of Mogadishu. The move is part of the stabilization program of the capital.

7- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has backed the cabinet ban of the civilian use of machine guns and other weapons in the capital, Mogadishu.

8- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, met with the Ambassador of Qatar to Somalia in Mogadishu to discuss strengthening the relations and cooperation between the two countries.

9- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre met with the Chinese Ambassador to Somalia in Mogadishu.

10- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre called on businessmen to strengthen their investments in the country.

11- The Cabinet has approved the appointment of the Chief of Custodial Corps Brig. General Mahad Abdirahman Aden.

12- The envoy of the President of Somalia for Somaliland affairs Mr. Abdikarim Hussein Guled met with President Ismail Omar Guelle in Djibouti.

13- The President of Jubaland State, Ahmed Mohamed Islam, visited the areas of Aw-Kumbale, El Ad, Canjeel, Harboole and Janay-Abdalle which were recently liberated from the Kharijites Al Shabab.

14- The Somali National Army marks its 63rd anniversary today since its establishment.

15- The Somali National Army has liberated villages along the Shabelle River in the south of Beled Weyne from the Kharijites Al Shabaab.

16- The Somali National Army and the local people who are fighting the Kharijites Al Shabab have carried out operations to chase the Kharijites from areas located in Buulo Burte District in Hiiraan, while destroying some caves used as hideouts by the terrorists.

17- Somali National Army conducted an offensive against Al Shabab terrorists in Ceel Juqow village in Galmudug State.

18- A meeting attended by the countries of the Front-Line states, which discussed the coordination of the beginning of the second phase of the war against the Al Shabab, was concluded in Mogadishu.

19- The Puntland State Military Court has handed death penalties to some 14 Al Shabab convicts.

20- The Somali National Forces continue to successfully secure the capital city, and prevented many cases of attempted criminal acts intended to harm the Somali people.