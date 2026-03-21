RADIO MUQDISHO:-

Federal Government of Somalia’s Weekly Briefing

Mogadishu, Friday, 20th March, 2026

Read here…..

1- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud led the Eid al-Fitr prayers in the Gendershe area, where the Somali National Army recently wrested control from the Kharijites Al-Shabab.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud praised the Somali National Army for liberating and stabilizing the Gendershe town, and announced that many developmental projects will be implemented there.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud congratulated the Somali people on the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr, calling for peace, unity, and assistance to the vulnerable and needy.

4- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre congratulated the Somali people on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, and urged solidarity, security, and support for those affected by drought.

5- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre commended the legislators of Somalia representing the East African Community for their oath.

6- The Speaker of the House of the People, Sheikh Mohamed Nur Aadan, stated in a press release that the President of South West State has undermined a process aimed to find a solution to the ongoing political crisis in South West State.

7- The Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia condemned the decision by the South West State to sever its ties and cooperation with the central government.

8- The Ministry of Women and Human Rights Development held a large meeting in New York on the advancement of Somali women.

9- The Ministry of Trade and Industry of Somalia said that major global business companies, such as vehicle and construction firms, are interested in opening business in Somalia following the government’s success in stabilizing security.

10- Minister of Women and Human Rights Development Khadijo Mohamed Makhzumi inaugurated a conference in Geneva, Switzerland on advancing Somali human rights.

11- The Somali government signed a memorandum of understanding with the West Virginia administration of the United States on mineral development of key resources.

12- The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), with international partners, killed more than 22 militants in the Hiiraan and Mudug regions.

13- The Somali National Army leadership organized an Iftar gathering to honor the fallen soldiers in the fight against the Kharijites Al Shabab, who died defending the country, religion, and the Somali people.

14- The Commander of the Somali Police Force, Brigadier General Asad Osman Abdullahi, chaired a meeting of police leadership and units to discuss security during the Eid holidays.

15- The Director-General of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Mahad Mohamed Salad, had an iftar with security forces on the outskirts of the Dhanaane area in the Lower Shabelle region.

16- The swearing-in of the Somali MPs representing East Africa’s Parliament (EAC) took place in Arusha, Tanzania.

17- The Somali ambassador to India visited imprisoned Somali citizens who have been detained for a long period in India.

18- The Federal Government of Somalia is addressing aid to about 6.5 million people affected by the drought in the country.

19- The Regional Disaster Committee of North East Federal Member State has officially concluded the first phase of drought relief efforts across various administrative areas.

20- The National Election Committee distributed voter cards for the “one person, one vote” elections to four districts in HirShabelle.

21- Somali National Army and Galmudug’s Darwish forces conducted operations in eastern Galgaduud to counter the Kharijites Al Shabab, killing nearly 10 insurgents and destroying their hideouts.

22- The Governor of Banadir Region and the Mayor of Mogadishu, Hassan Mohamed Hussein (Muungaab), presented a financial grant to people with special needs living in the city.

========END=========