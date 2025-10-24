Federal Government of Somalia’s Weekly Briefing Mogadishu, Friday, 24th October, 2025

1- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with new members representing Somalia in the East African Community (EAC) Parliament.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a meeting with the Speaker of the North East Regions Parliament of Somalia, Dr. Aden Abdullahi Aw-Xasan.

3- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre in Cairo met with the EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, Dr. Annette Weber, and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, security support, and progress in politics, economy, and security.

4- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre delivered a speech at the 5th Africa Peace and Development Summit held in Aswan, Egypt, where he stated that Somalia has embarked on a path of sustainable development, overcoming previous obstacles.

5- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre appointed a new Director General for Administration and Security at Mogadishu Airport and the Deputy General Manager of the National Center at Tubsan.

6- Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama visited the headquarters of the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, praising the role of national media in countering extremism, misinformation, and public awareness.

7- Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama also toured the Ministries of Labor, Livestock, Petroleum, and the Civil Service Commission, examining services to the Somali people.

8- Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama opened in Mogadishu the 2nd Conference on Somalia’s Disaster Resilience, focusing on the role of the community in disaster risk management and climate change adaptation.

9- The Cabinet has received a briefing reports from the Independent National Election and Boundary Commission regarding preparations for single-transferable vote elections and one-person-one-vote in the country.

10- Deputy Speaker 2nd of the House of the People, Abdullahi Omar Abshirow, participated in the 151st session of the United Nations Parliamentary Assembly (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland.

11- Chairman of the Supreme Court, Bashe Yusuf Ahmed, opened a workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, for the justice sector focused on reforming the country’s justice system.

12- Finance Minister Bihi Iman Ige chaired the 26th meeting of Finance Ministers of the Horn of Africa on the Washington, D.C. event.

13- Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Yusuf Maxamed met in Doha, Qatar with Prof. Dr. Vedat Işikhan, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Turkey.

14- Minister of Defense Ahmed Moalim Fiqi opened a workshop for communications staff of federal agencies, focusing on unifying government messaging during emergencies.

15- Minister of Trade and Industries Mohamud Ahmed Adan participated in the Turkey-Africa Trade and Economic Summit and held a meeting with Turkish Minister of Trade, Prof. Ömer Bolat.

16- A delegation led by the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs Mukhtar Robow Ali arrived in Djibouti, invited by the Djibouti Minister of Religion, Culture and Endowments Mumin Hassan Barre.

17- Interior Security Minister Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag chaired a meeting on enhancing border security, emphasizing cooperation among security agencies at the borders and developing an integrated border management strategy.

18- The Ministry of Ports and Maritime Transport and the European Union agency EUCAP signed an official agreement to equip the Mogadishu port relief center MRCC and to support projects aimed at developing Mogadishu Port.

19- Minister of Public Works, Reconstruction and Housing Elmi Mohamud Nur hosted a high-level delegation from Vietnam for a country visit.

20- Minister of State for Agriculture and Irrigation Assad Abdirizak Mohamed attended the 8th Cairo Water Week in Cairo, Egypt, focusing on drought prevention and climate change.

21- State Minister of Defense Omar Ali Abdi accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the Somali Armed Forces, Major General Odowaa Yusuf Rage, paid a working visit to Awdhegle district in the Lower Shabelle region, where Khawarij forces were recently cleared.

22- Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Mohamud Abdullahi Ahmed commended Parliament’s approval of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

23- Somalia’s Ambassador to Tanzania and the East African Community (EAC), Ilyas Ali Hassan, paid a visit to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

24- The Independent National Election Commission announced the official number of registered voters for the direct regional elections in Banadir, totaling 923,220 eligible voters.

25- The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, in cooperation with INTERPOL, announced the arrest in Rwanda of a suspect, Jama Abdi Mohamud, accused of rape, recording obscene materials, and sexual assault against Somali girls.

26- The Director General of the Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development, Mohamed Shire, met with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) representative for Somalia, Etienne Peterschmitt.

27- Somalia’s ambassador to Tanzania, Ilyas Ali Hassan, handed a diplomatic credential copy to Congo’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner.

28- The Chief of Staff of the Somali Land Forces, Major General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, participated in the International Conference of Army Chiefs in Africa held in Kigali, Rwanda.