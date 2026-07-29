The Federal Republic of Somalia condemns in the strongest possible terms the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by an Israeli official accompanied by extremist groups and Israeli security forces. This action represents a grave violation of the sanctity of one of Islam’s holiest sites and an affront to Muslims worldwide.

As a member state of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Somalia reaffirms its commitment to protecting the Palestinian people and defending the historical and legal status of religious holy sites in Jerusalem. Somalia calls on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to prevent such provocations and ensure accountability. Somalia urges all parties to exercise restraint and pursue meaningful dialogue aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace based on international law and UN resolutions.

Somalia stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their legitimate aspirations for statehood. The Federal Republic of Somalia supports the two-state solution as the only viable path to lasting peace, security, and stability in the Middle East. Somalia reaffirms its commitment to international law, territorial integrity, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.