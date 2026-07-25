The Minister of Defence of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, today held a meeting with the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia and Head of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), H.E. El Hadji Ibrahima Diene.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the Ministry of Defence and AUSSOM, with discussions centred on support for ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

Minister Fiqi expressed his appreciation to the Head of AUSSOM for the Mission’s continued support to Somalia and commended the close partnership between the Ministry of Defence and AUSSOM.