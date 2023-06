Governor Benadir and the Mayor of Mogadishu, H.E Yusuf Hussein Jim’ale (Madale) on Saturday morning officially opened the middle-school final exams taken by 31,688 students in Benadir region.

The students who sat for the exams today were from 76 schools across the capital and 1,592 classes.

The Mayor who spoke to the students wished them success in their exams.