A significant milestone in higher education leadership was achieved as the United Nations University for Peace (UPEACE) and Qatar Charity signed groundbreaking agreements to establish the first-ever presidential PhD. scholarship in Somalia.

The scholarship will be named after the current sitting president, H.E. Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and will be known as the “H.E. Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Presidential PhD. Scholarship Programme.”

The primary objective of this prestigious scholarship is to transform higher education leadership institutions in Somalia by equipping them with doctoral skills, which will enhance local research and academic development. The scholarship will provide opportunities for 100 students to pursue their Ph.D. studies in various fields.

The initial phase of the program, which will fund 40 students, is a joint effort between Qatar Charity and UPEACE. Qatar Charity has generously contributed to support the first group of scholars, with UPEACE also providing financial assistance.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held in Mogadishu, Somalia’s Education Minister Farah Abdikadir said “We are aiming to improve the quality of Education and research at our higher learning institutions and that is why we are grateful to QadarCharity for taking the lead in supporting this initiative by our President”

Director of Upeace Africa regional Programs, Prof Samuel Kale Eusi said “this is the first step of resolving the challenges facing Somalia. With good education, many of the problems will be resolved easily”

The Ph.D. funded programs will cover four essential areas of study. These include:

1. PhD in Peace, Governance, and Development

2. PhD in Leadership and Sustainable Development

3. PhD in Land Degradation and Desertification

4. Ph.D. in Blue Economy, Governance, and Maritime Security.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud initially announced the scholarship during his graduation ceremony in December 2022. Since then, the necessary arrangements have been made to make this groundbreaking program a reality.

The scholarship program will be based in Somalia, with multi-campus overseas studies planned to offer a global perspective to the students. UPEACE, a UN Mandated University headquartered in Costa Rica, is renowned for its global programs and flagship initiatives across Africa, Asia, China, the European Union, and North, Central, and South America.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in advancing education and research in Somalia, particularly in the areas of peace, governance, development, sustainable leadership, land degradation, desertification, and the blue economy. The scholarship program will undoubtedly contribute to the intellectual and academic growth of the country, fostering a new generation of scholars and leaders committed to Somalia’s progress.

The signing of these historical agreements between UPEACE and Qatar Charity showcases the international collaboration and support for Somalia’s education sector, paving the way for a brighter future for higher education in the country.