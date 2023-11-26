The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, HE Ahmed Moalim Fiqi opened the Second Annual Meeting of the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Steering Committee and was joined by Federal and State representatives of Interior, Justice, Health and Education as well the United Nations. “This committee which is made up of Federal and State Level representatives is at the center of the government’s service delivery and decentralisation efforts,” Minister Fiqi said.

“The objective of the Second Annual Meeting of the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Steering Committee is to discuss the achievements of the past year as well as the work plans for the next,” he added. The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General, George Conway talked about the importance of the National ID and Civil Registration in the planning and service delivery of national efforts. Experts from the Ministry of Interior Federal Affairs and Reconciliation take participants through presentations on the National CRVS Strategic Plan 2024-2029 and the Digital CRVS System. The Deputy Minister of Health and Human Services Dr. Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Bulaale, highlights the importance of an effective Civil Registration System to their work, adding that registering births and deaths of citizens will contribute to health service delivery. “We acknowledge the great effort made since 2012 when the country some milestones in CRVS systems strengthening amidst a fragile administrative ecosystem,” Oliver Chinganya, Director of African Centre for Statistics said. Federal, State and Regional representatives of Somalia thanked the Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, Hon. Fiqi for bringing together different government institutions and guiding the Civil Registration efforts of Somalia.