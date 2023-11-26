The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, HE Hamza Abdi Barre and a delegation he led arrived in Kismayo city and were warmly welcomed by the Jubbaland State President, Ahmed Mohamed Islam, the vice president, Mayor of Kismayo and the society.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Kismayo is to inspect the humanitarian situation and the people affected by the flash floods that caused the deaths of 96 people and displaced about 900,000 from their homes.

Prime Minister Hamza also wants to discuss with the Jubbaland State Government to accelerate the offensives against the Al-Shabaab terrorists and their eradication from all of Somalia.

Prime Minister Barre thanked the government and the people of Jubbaland for their warm welcome and hospitality.