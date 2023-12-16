Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah dies at 86, during the last month, the emir was admitted to hospital following an emergency health issue, according to state news agency KUNA.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we – the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world – mourn the death of His Highness the emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away today,” Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Sabah, the minister of his emiri court, said a statement aired on state television on Saturday.

Authorities gave no cause of death.

Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in in September 2020 after the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, in the United States at the age of 91.

In late November, Sheikh Nawaf was rushed to hospital for an unspecified illness, the state news agency KUNA reported. In the time since, the nation had been waiting for news about his health.

SOURCE: NEWS AGENCIES