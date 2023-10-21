The Military Court in the Southwest State of Somalia executes two army men and one policeman in connection to a murder they committed in 2018 by the two soldiers and in 2023 by the police officer.

Hussein Ali Moalim Iman Gurey who was one of the Darawish soldiers of the Southwest State and Abdiwahid Ali Sheikh Adan of the military killed Muhidin Mohamed Abdirahman on June 18th, 2018 in the garden of Qurun Jiis in Baidoa, the administrative capital of the Southwest State of Somalia.

Abdullahi Ibrahim Yarow killed Isgowe Mohamed Adan on the 3rd of June this year after an argument over a gun fired upwards.