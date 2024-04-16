The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, handed over on Tuesday the responsibilities of the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation to his new successor, H.E. Mr. Ali Yusuf Ali (Hoosh) , in a ceremony attended by the Deputy Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, held at the Ministry’s building in Mogadishu.

Amb. Fiqi remarked on his tenure, noting significant progress in modernizing and digitizing internal communications, as well as fostering collaboration with the Ministries of Interior of the federal member states. He emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency and working towards good governance in support of state-building efforts. Fiqi extended his best wishes to his successor, urging the new minister to uphold the unity and sovereignty of the country.

In his address, Amb. Ahmed Fiqi stressed that, as per the Constitution, no region is permitted to engage in external negotiations with foreign countries, as this could compromise national sovereignty. He expressed confidence that Minister Ali Yusuf would work effectively towards harmonizing relations, particularly with the Puntland state.

The newly appointed Minister Ali Yusuf Ali (Hoosh) assured attendees of his commitment to achieving peaceful resolutions in accordance with government plans, emphasizing a non-violent approach. He stated his intention to resolve issues concerning Puntland through dialogue at the Somali negotiating table. Minister Ali concluded his speech with optimism, highlighting his high ambitions and dedication to achieving success for Somalia.