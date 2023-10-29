The Minister of Communications and Technology of the Federal Government of Somali, HE Jama Hassan Khalif has officially opened the 1st Somali National Cybersecurity Forum in Mogadishu today.

In his opening remarks, he emphasised the critical role of cybersecurity in safeguarding the nation’s digital future.

National Communications Authority’s Director General, Mr. Mustaf Yasin Sheikh delivered his opening remarks indicating that NCA’s commitment on close working with all Government stakeholders to develop robust cybersecurity frameworks.

“We are committed to working closely with all stakeholders to develop robust cybersecurity frameworks, foster information sharing, and enhance technical capabilities to ensure the resilience of Somalia’s digital ecosystem,” DG Mustaf said.