The Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Mr. Daud Aweys Jama, officially inaugurated a three-day training workshop on child rights reporting in Somalia today. The workshop, organized by the Somali Media for Human Rights Advocacy (SIMHA), aims to equip journalists with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively report on child rights issues and advocate for the well-being of Somali children.

Under the leadership of its esteemed Director, Mr. Hassan Ali Geesey, SIMHA has emerged as a leading organization in promoting responsible journalism and addressing the challenges faced by vulnerable groups, including children. Through their advocacy efforts and media engagement, SIMHA has been at the forefront of raising awareness about child rights and protection issues.

The workshop, attended by over 25 journalists from various media outlets, marks SIMHA’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for child rights reporting in Somalia. The organization believes that journalists play a crucial role in driving positive change through responsible reporting and shining a light on the issues faced by Somali children.

Director Hassan Ali Geesey highlighted the importance of shedding light on the challenges faced by Somali children and ensuring their protection. He stated, “Journalists have the power to make a significant impact through responsible reporting. By organizing this workshop, SIMHA aims to equip journalists with the necessary tools and knowledge to effectively advocate for child rights and contribute to positive change.”

The workshop, facilitated by SIMHA, will provide participants with comprehensive training materials, including case studies and practical guidance. Journalists will enhance their reporting skills, enabling them to address child rights concerns responsibly and ethically. The workshop also aims to foster collaboration among journalists from different media organizations, promoting a collective effort towards promoting child rights.

Minister Daud Aweys Jama’s presence at the inauguration further emphasizes the collaboration between the government and SIMHA in promoting child rights and supporting responsible journalism. The government recognizes the important role journalists play in advocating for child rights and creating a better future for Somali children.

During his speech, Minister Daud Aweys Jama stressed the significance of the workshop and the role of journalists in advancing child rights. He stated, “Journalists have a vital responsibility in advocating for the rights of Somali children. This workshop provides them with the necessary skills to effectively report on child rights issues and contribute to the well-being of our children.”

The training workshop, organized by SIMHA under the guidance of Director Hassan Ali Geesey, is expected to empower journalists to become effective advocates for child rights. Through their enhanced reporting skills, journalists will contribute to raising awareness, holding stakeholders accountable, and fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment for children in Somalia.

The workshop, which commenced today, will continue for three days, providing journalists with valuable insights and tools to report on child rights issues responsibly. It is anticipated that the outcomes of this workshop will pave the way for informed reporting, positive change, and improved conditions for Somali children.

Sourced from: Somali Media for Human Rights Advocacy (SIMHA)