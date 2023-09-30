The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, HE Ahmed Moalim Fiqi attended the Ministerial Conference held in Italy on the 20th Anniversary of the Palermo Convention, also known as the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime.

State leaders and legal experts gathered in Palermo, Italy for a discussion on human trafficking and smuggling of migrants with emphasis on the legal and operational instruments used to counter criminal activities in the Mediterranean.