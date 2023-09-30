A delegation from the Federal Government of Somalia’s Parliament including Ms. Marwa Abdi Bashir, who is also a candidate for the presidency of the Inter-Parliamentary Union met with the current President of the organization, Mr. Duarte Pacheo on the sidelines of the Second World Summit of Committees of the Future held in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The meeting discussed the ongoing preparations for holding elections scheduled to be held in Luanda, the capital of Angola, at the end of October.

The meeting also dealt with enhancing the role of parliaments in making decisions informed by future structures and, analyzes and encouraging parliaments to develop capabilities in the field of artificial intelligence, in addition to cooperation between parliaments around the world on future issues.

In another context, Mrs. Marwa Abdi met with the President of the Republic of Uruguay, Luis Lacay Pou, where she discussed with him the file of the Inter-Parliamentary Union elections in Luanda.

The candidate delivered a speech about the role of artificial intelligence, which has begun to invade the labor sector, noting that great opportunities must be given to the labor sector along with modern technology.

It should be noted that the idea of ​​future committees began to emerge in the late twentieth century, when parliaments began to realize the importance of innovation and future thinking. In 2018, the United Nations Parliamentary Assembly held a conference on the future of parliaments, which called for the establishment of committees in all parliaments. In 2022, the first World Summit of Future Committees was held in Brussels – Belgium. More than 100 parliaments from all over the world participated in the summit, and the Brussels Declaration was issued, which called for strengthening the role of parliaments in facing future challenges.