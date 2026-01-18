The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia extends its deepest condolences on the passing of Ambassador Cabdinuur Yuusuf Dabaqe, a distinguished diplomat and one of the pioneers of Somalia’s foreign service, who passed away in Ottawa, Canada.

Ambassador Dabaqe served Somalia with dedication, professionalism, and integrity over several decades. He holds a historic place in Somalia’s diplomatic history as the country’s first Ambassador to Canada and made significant contributions to the strengthening of Somalia’s diplomatic institutions. Across bilateral and multilateral platforms, he represented the nation with dignity, responsibility, and quiet resolve.

The Ministry honors his lifelong commitment to public service and diplomacy, and recognizes his enduring contributions to the foundations of Somalia’s foreign relations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation conveys its sincere sympathies to his family, colleagues, and all those who mourn his loss.

May Allah grant him mercy and admit him into Jannatul Firdaus.