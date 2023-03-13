The Ministry of Education and higher Education of Somalia on Monday hosted National Education Conference which aims at seeking practical ideas and recommendations on enhancing accessible quality Education for the country.

The conference brought together about 250 participants, including high-level government officials, scholars, education practitioners, the private sector, civil society, and international partners.

President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sh. Mohamud, Minister of Education and Ministers from Federal Member States are expected to deliver speeches during the opening of the Conference according to SONNA reporter, Abdalla Hussein.

The objectives of the conference are:

(1) to agree upon the aims, goals, and outcomes of national education.

(2) to initiate ideas about expanding access and improving the quality of education.

(3) to explore a governance system that can provide effective management of the education sector and.

(4) to present innovative and visionary ideas that address the existing challenges.

The National Education Conference will be going on from today March 13th – 17th 2023.