The Federal Government of Somalia, led by President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, wishes to announce that more than 3,000 Kharijites Al Shabab have been killed, and another 3,700 sustained injuries since the onset of government-led military operations against the group.

According to a report by the Defence Ministry, about 70 towns and villages have been liberated from the hands of Kharijites Al Shabab by the Somali National Forces with the support of the locals.

This comes as the country inches closer to the second phase of this military offensive against the terror group that has visited havoc, ruin and pain on Somali citizens for the past decade.

Meanwhile, as the Al Shabab terror group continues to suffer defeats at the frontlines upcountry, the Federal Government of Somalia is set to launch a major security operation in the capital Mogadishu to ensure that the fugitive terrorists do not harm the city and its civilians in retaliation.

The Internal Security Ministry has indicated that the operation is aimed at protecting the city and its civilians, adding that the government wants to ensure that the people’s safety is not disturbed during this Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Federal Government of Somalia has been waging a formidable war against the Al Shabab Kharijites since President Hassan Sheikh came into power on 15 May 2022.

The Federal Government of Somalia stands by its commitment to ensuring that the Somali National Army is carrying out the ongoing operations in strict compliance with its obligations under international humanitarian law, human rights law, Islamic law and Somali customary rules of warfare.

-End-