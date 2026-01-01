Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre received the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Somalia, Mr. Wang Yu, at his office to coordinate a unified response to the “naked interference” by Israel against the territorial sovereignty of the Federal Republic. The high-level discussions focused on strengthening the defense of mutual interests anchored in robust political and security cooperation.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barre articulated the Federal Government’s absolute commitment to defending national interests and strictly protecting the unity and territorial integrity of the country. He further elaborated on the government’s continuous efforts to eradicate terrorist groups, ensuring the realization of comprehensive security and stability throughout the nation.

Ambassador Wang Yu formally affirmed that the People’s Republic of China maintains full support for the territorial unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia. He stated that Beijing is committed to respecting the independence and cohesion of the Somali people, declaring that China stands firmly alongside the Somali government and its citizens in preserving their nationhood.

Prime Minister Barre expressed deep gratitude to the Ambassador for China’s principled solidarity and its rapid diplomatic reaction to the Israeli interference. He specifically highlighted Beijing’s clear position demonstrated during the recent United Nations Security Council session, where Chinese diplomats defended the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic against external threats.