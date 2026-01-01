The Prime Minister of Malaysia, H.E. Anwar Ibrahim, has formally expressed the solidarity of his government and the brotherly people of Malaysia with the Federal Republic of Somalia. In a statement issued amidst rising regional tensions in the Horn of Africa, the Malaysian leadership reaffirmed its absolute commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Somali nation.

Prime Minister Ibrahim emphasized that Malaysia views the stability and political independence of Somalia as a diplomatic priority. He conveyed the deep fraternal sentiments of the Malaysian populace, declaring that they stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their Somali brothers and sisters during this critical period. The statement made it clear that Kuala Lumpur firmly rejects any actions that jeopardize the national cohesion of the Federal Republic, aligning Malaysia with the stance of the African Union and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

This expression of support highlights the enduring diplomatic bond between the two nations. Malaysia’s firm stance reinforces the international legal consensus that the borders of Somalia are inviolable and must be respected by all global actors. By explicitly backing Mogadishu’s sovereignty, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has added a weighty and influential voice from Southeast Asia to the growing global coalition defending Somalia’s right to self-preservation and unity against external interference.

The Federal Government of Somalia has welcomed this timely declaration of support from a key partner in the Muslim world. The assurance from Kuala Lumpur serves to strengthen the diplomatic shield protecting Somalia’s territorial integrity, sending a powerful message that the solidarity between the peoples of Malaysia and Somalia remains strong in the face of challenges.