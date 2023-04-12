The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud sent his congratulations to the Somali National Army on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of their establishment.

The President said, “unlike the years before, this year we do not celebrate with joy and guards marching but with the blood of our brave soldiers spilled fighting for our people and country”.

The Speaker of the Federal Parliament , Hon. Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe), Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, Minister of Defence, Abdikadir Mohamed Nur, SNA Commander, Gen. Odewa Yusuf Rage and many other officials congratulated the army, wishing them a happy anniversary.

The SNAF was founded in 1960 under the command of the late General Daud Abdulle Hirsi, a renowned Somali hero. They were once among the largest and well-trained forces in Sub-Saharan Africa.

This anniversary comes months after the Somali Army together with Macawisley, local forces made military progress of the offensive operation against the terrorist militant group of Al-Shabaab by liberating over 50 locations in the country’s Hiiraan, Middle Shabelle and Galgudud and Mudug regions.

Source: SONNA