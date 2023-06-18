President Hassan Sheikh has held meetings with members of both constitutional review committees in Mogadishu. During the discussions, he emphasized the importance of finalizing the constitution and highlighted the significant progress made in the constitutional review process, which aims to establish a stable and functioning Somali government.

The members of both constitutional review committees briefed the President on the progress and challenges of the constitutional review and amendment processes, particularly regarding the inclusion of legal expertise and participation of Somali society. They expressed their commitment to enhancing their responsibilities.

President Hassan Sheikh, accompanied by the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, stated that the agreements reached by the National Consultative Council will greatly contribute to the achievement of several important objectives related to the review and comprehensive amendment of the constitution. Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre also presented the Federal Government of Somalia’s plans to actively support the processes of constitutional review and amendment by providing necessary intellectual and logistical assistance.

President Hassan Sheikh Maxamuud, in his address to the members of both committees, stressed the importance of prioritizing the constitution’s finalization and working diligently to ensure that Somalia achieves a comprehensive and inclusive constitution that addresses political challenges.