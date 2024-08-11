Today, His Excellency President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Türkiye. Their discussions highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Somalia and Türkiye, as well as the importance of regional security and stability.

During the call, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the partnership between their nations, particularly in areas of mutual interest such as defense cooperation and economic development.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud emphasized Türkiye’s role in promoting dialogue and peaceful resolutions to address the challenges facing the region and to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two brotherly nations.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud reiterated Somalia’s readiness to engage in economic and development cooperation with Ethiopia, while firmly emphasizing that such partnerships must always respect Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and adhere to international law and norms. He also took the opportunity to thank President Erdoğan for his unwavering efforts in addressing this issue.