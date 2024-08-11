The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Hamza Abdi Barre has appointed the Director Generals of the Ministries of Environment and Climate Change, Endowment and Religious Affairs, Family and Human Rights Development and Youth and Sports.

Ibrahim Aden Ibrahim (Nadaara) has been appointed as the Director General of the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs.

Yusuf Abdirahman Samatar, was appointed Director General of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Mohamed Bashir Omar, has been appointed as the Director General of the Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development.

Abdullahi Jamal Mohamed, has been appointed as the Director General of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.