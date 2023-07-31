Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre on Sunday attended a community policing taskforce meeting in Heliwa District in the capital, with the aim to foster effective collaboration between security agencies, Banadir Regional Administration and the general public.

Speaking at the event, PM Barre reiterated that the Somali people have an increasingly important role to play in the ongoing liberation efforts against Kharijites, who remain a potent threat to their existence.

The Prime Minister lauded the unwavering support to the national Army and the security agencies at large in their gallant endeavor to break the cycle of terrorist violence, while reaffirming his government’s commitment to ensuring the security of its citizens in the capital.