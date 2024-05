Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre on Monday received the State Secretary of the Swedish Ministry of Justice, Mr. Anders Hall, at his office.

Discussion centered on bolstering the mutual relations between Somalia and Sweden on all areas of mutual benefit.

Mr. Hall commended the unwavering commitment of the Somali Government in countering international terrorism in Somalia and acknowledged the tangible advancements in security made against the Kharijites.