In a joint operation on Sunday, National Armed Forces and its security partners captured six Al-Shabaab terrorists and intercepted a vehicle containing explosives at Welmaro village in the Lower Juba region. General Ali Mohamud Badmadow, Commander of the National Armed Forces’ 43rd Division, confirmed that the prisoners were taken to Afmadow District.

The operation was successful in disrupting the activities of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, with over 40 militants killed in aerial and ground attacks and several bodies being displayed as part of the operation. Security forces continue to conduct operations to hunt down Al-Shabaab militia who threaten the safety and security of the Somali people.

The National Armed Forces and its security partners remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of the region.