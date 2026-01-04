The Commander of the Somali National Army’s (SNA) Ground Forces, Major General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, has conducted an inspection visit to SNA military bases in Beledweyne, the capital of the Hiran region.

During the visit, Major General Sahal toured the headquarters of the 5th and 29th Brigades of the 27th Division, where he assessed the operational readiness and overall security situation of the troops stationed in the area.

The commander urged SNA soldiers to further strengthen national defense efforts and to accelerate the execution of their assigned duties, with particular emphasis on ongoing operations against Al-Shabaab militants.

The inspection is part of continued efforts by the leadership of the Somali National Army to motivate troops and reinforce their critical role in defending the nation and maintaining security and stability across the country.