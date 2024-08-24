The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, held a sideline meeting today during the TICAD Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo with his counterpart, the Japanese Foreign Minister, H.E. Ms. Yōko Kamikawa, and discussed with her deepening bilateral relations and expanding areas of cooperation.

At the outset, Minister Kamikawa extended heartfelt condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Mogadishu on August 2 and their families. She strongly condemned all forms of terrorism and reaffirmed Japan’s support for Somalia during this challenging time.

Minister Kamikawa also expressed a strong desire to work closely with Somalia, especially as Somalia prepares to take up its role as a non-permanent member of the Security Council next year. She emphasized Japan’s commitment to sharing its expertise and collaborating on initiatives to advance peace and economic development in Somalia.

In response, Minister Ahmed Fiqi expressed deep appreciation for Japan and anticipated further strengthening of the partnership between the two nations, highlighting the significance of their long-standing friendship and conveying optimism about joint efforts to address challenges.

Minister Fiqi emphasized his anticipation of a robust and dynamic partnership with Japan, aimed at fostering economic growth and enhancing bilateral cooperation while looking forward to collaborative initiatives that will advance both countries’ shared goals and objectives.

Both ministers agreed to intensify efforts to advance Japan-Somalia relations in preparation for the 9th TICAD conference scheduled for next year.