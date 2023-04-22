Somali National Army kill 18 Al-Shabaab militants after heavy fighting between the group fightesr and SNA and local forces in Masagawa town in Galgudud region early on Saturday morning.

SNA Commander, Ahmed Mohamed Teredisho told Somali National News Agency that the Al-Shabaab militants attacked the SNA and local forces’ base in the town, but the forces thwarted terrorists’ attack and pushed them.

The operation comes hours after the National Intelligence and Security Agency said that it killed over 20 Al-Shabaab militants and injured others in between Ugunji and Mubarak location in lower Shabelle region. It added that International Partners supported the forces in conducting the operation successfuuly.