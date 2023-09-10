The Somali National Army on Sunday killed over 20 Al-Shabaab terrorists in Awdhegle district in the Lower Shabelle region.

Deputy Minister of Information, Abdirahman Yusuf Al-adala told the Somali National News Agency SONNA that the forces recovered weapons during the operation, saying the terrorists could not even collect their dead bodies as they were defeated.

“Our forces killed over 20 Khawarij fighters including senior commanders and forced them to flee from their dead bodies. We are committed to destroying the terrorist network in this region and throughout the country”, he said.

The operation comes days before the Government plans to launch the second phase of the total war on the group fighters in the country.

SONNA learned and obtained more horrific photos from the battlefield, showing how the terrorist militants were defeated in today’s operation near Afgoye district in the same region.