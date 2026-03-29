Somali National Security Forces, conducting operations against Kharijites militants, successfully cleared roadblocks set up by the terrorists in Daynunay area near Baydhabo in Bay region.

The operation resulted in the deaths of more than 20 Kharijites members and destroyed the roadblocks they had erected in that location.

The Federal Government of Somalia has information that the former Southwest State administrator, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed(Lafta Gareen), and the former Speaker of the Parliament, Ali Said Faqi, maintain direct ties with the Kharijites group. Acting on agreements they allegedly reached, they disseminated today misleading reports against international partners who support the national security forces. The aim of their misleading allegations is to defend the Kharijites militants who have been defeated in combat.

The government strongly condemns and rejects the actions and statements of these individuals, and they will be held accountable, along with anyone else involved in such terrorist activities.

The government also acknowledges and thanks international partners for their steadfast support to the national forces in the fight against the Kharijites .