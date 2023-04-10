The Federal Minister of Internal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, has praised the effective operations of the Somali Police Force in saving the lives and property of the Somali people.

Minister Ahmed Macallin Fiqi, who spoke to the Somali News Agency SONNA, said that the Banadir Regional Police Force has taken measures in recent days that have been welcomed by the Somali community. The police have prevented criminal acts that threaten the security of Somali citizens.

“I commend the good work and service of the Banadir Regional Administration police force and for saving the lives and property of the Somali people,” said Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi.

The Banadir Regional Police have succeeded in the plan to stabilize the security of the capital, which has been widely felt in Mogadishu, in the face of various gangs that have been committing anti-security actions in Mogadishu.