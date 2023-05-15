President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud commemorated the founding of the Somali Youth League (SYL) by laying flowers in honor of its fighters.

80 years have passed since the establishment of SYL, which played a crucial role in the liberation of the Somali people.

During the commemoration, President Mohamud noted that Somalia faces a difficult challenge today: terrorism.

He praised the youth who have joined the Somali Armed Forces to combat terrorism in the country.

“If the youths of SYL succeeded in making the Somali people resist colonialism and become leaders in the liberation movements of African countries, today our Somali youths are faced with a difficult challenge to liberate their country from evildoers who have massacred our people and denied life and government to our country,” said President Mohamud.