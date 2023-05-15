On May 15th, coinciding with the founding of the Somali Youth League (SYL), Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre of the Federal Republic of Somalia congratulated the Somali youth.

He praised their unity and patriotism in achieving independence and urged them to continue fighting corruption and extremism.

In his statement, Prime Minister Hamse said that the SYL led Somalia to its independence and sovereignty, which was achieved through the sacrifices of Somali veterans who fought against colonialism. “The youth who united in the SYL organization…were characterized by unity, patriotism and also that they distanced themselves from tribalism.”

The Prime Minister thanked the Somali youth for their role in building the country’s government and urged them to continue their efforts in liberating the country, fighting corruption, and eradicating extremist groups that hinder Somalia’s development.