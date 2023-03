The President of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud along with the President of Jubbaland State Ahmed Mohamed Islam and the Minister of Defence of the Federal Government visited Somali National Army’s special trained forces Danab in Kismayo.

The President commended the soldier’s bravery and the huge successes they gained from the fight against the Al-Shabaab terrorists who are the enemy of the people and the development of Somalia.