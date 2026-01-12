The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, held a phone call with H.E. Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

Both sides reaffirmed the strength of the Somalia–China strategic partnership and their mutual support on core interests. They welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral relations, agreed to deepen political trust and practical cooperation, and underscored their shared commitment to sovereignty, unity, and non-interference. China reiterated its firm support for Somalia’s territorial integrity, stressing that Somaliland is an inalienable part of Somalia, while Somalia reaffirmed its steadfast support for the one-China principle and all of China’s efforts for national reunification, and the authority of UNGA Resolution 2758.

The two ministers also discussed expanding cooperation in trade, development assistance, people-to-people exchanges, and multilateral coordination, and advancing peace and development in the Horn of Africa.