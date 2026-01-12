The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, held virtual bilateral talks on Monday with his counterpart, H.E. Dr. Cho Hyun, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea.



The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries. The ministers also reviewed several issues of mutual interest, including the presence of Republic of Korea naval forces in the Gulf of Aden, alongside broader regional and international developments.



The South Korean Foreign Minister reaffirmed the Republic of Korea’s full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia and emphasized its commitment to international law and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states.