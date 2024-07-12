Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Ahmed Maalam Faqi Ahmed, welcomed his counterpart the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Affairs Abroad, H.E Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty, today, Friday, in the capital Mogdishu to celebrate the official launch of a direct flight between Somalia and Egypt, to mark the beginning of a new era of communication And cooperation between the two sister countries.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Adam Abdullah International Airport with high-level participation from both countries, attended by prominent personalities including the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation of Somalia, H.E. Mrs. Ferdous Usman Eghal, and the Minister of Civil Aviation of Egypt, H.E Dr. Sameh Al-Hafni, highlighting the mutual commitment between Somalia and Egypt to strengthen Close relations and promoting regional integration.

In his speech to the audience, Minister Ahmed Faqi emphasized the multiple benefits offered by the new direct flight line. “This initiative will greatly boost economic growth, boost tourism and attract investment,” he said. The Foreign Minister highlighted the potential for increased trade and exchanges between the two countries, which is expected to bring significant development opportunities.

The launch of the direct airline is seen as a turning point in the relationship between Somalia and Egypt. It reflects the broader vision of the two governments to deepen their cooperation across various sectors, including politics, security, economy, transport, civil aviation, trade, culture, higher education, health and multifaceted training.