The Federal Republic of Somalia extends its warmest congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, the Government, and the people of Brunei Darussalam on the occasion of their National Day.

Somalia values the bonds of friendship and Islamic solidarity we share through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and appreciates Brunei’s constructive engagement in collective efforts that support peace, stability, and development.

Wishing Brunei continued prosperity, unity, and national progress.