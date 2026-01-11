The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, met on Saturday in Jeddah with his Egyptian counterpart, H.E. Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs, on the sidelines of the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), convened to discuss developments concerning the situation in the Federal Republic of Somalia.

During the meeting, the two ministers addressed Israel’s illegitimate recognition of the so-called “Somaliland” in the Northwest Region of Somalia, rejected any action that undermines Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity, and underscored the importance of upholding international law while supporting all efforts aimed at safeguarding the country’s national cohesion and stability.